LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Soft tacos and fried chicken — with a side of meth.
That's the type of order that landed 26-year-old Timothy Bailey of Marion County behind bars.
Police reportedly brought a K-9 officer to a KFC/Taco Bell in Lebanon, Kentucky, on June 6 to investigate a tip that Bailey, an employee, was selling drugs through the restaurant.
According to Bailey's arrest report, the K-9 found meth hidden under a men's bathroom sink and meth and other drug paraphernalia in a purse belonging to Bailey's girlfriend, who's also an employee of the restaurant.
Bailey is charged with drug possession and trafficking, as well as tampering with evidence.
