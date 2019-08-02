LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge is delaying a mental evaluation for a man accused of murdering his grandfather with an ax -- at least for now.
Attorney David Lambertus asked for a psych evaluation for Thomas Snodgress during his court appearance on Aug. 2.
"We'd like to ask the court based on a 504 motion, to have Mr. Snodgress taken to the psychiatric unit and evaluated," he said. But the motion didn't get far.
Jefferson County District Court Judge Amber Wolf put the motion on hold, noting that arraignment court was not the proper place to enter it.
"I'm going to note your motion for a 504, but I'm not going to enter the motion today," she said.
The 28-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning in Fairdale. Police say Snodgress was covered in blood and holding an ax, when they arrested him a few blocks from Tex Avenue where officers found his grandfather. An arrest report says the grandfather had multiple wounds on his head.
Neighbors say they heard screams before police arrived. Family members reached out to WDRB and said those screams were actually coming from Snodgress's father, who had gone to the house with the victim to help with his son.
Snodgress's attorney asked Judge Wolf to waive the case to the grand jury, but she said that wasn't something she was going to do in arraignment.
Snodgress is being held on a $250,000 bond and can't have contact with some members of his family.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.