LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges after telling police he was an officer himself.
Stanley Hollingsworth is charged with improper use of blue lights and impersonating a peace officer.
Court records say over the weekend, officers were clearing a crash on Interstate 264 when they saw a vehicle stopped in a construction zone.
Police said it appeared to be an unmarked car helping with traffic.
An officer said he recognized Hollingsworth from a traffic stop in 2019 when the vehicle had blue and white lights, a siren and a CB radio.
This time, police said, Hollingsworth was wearing a shirt that said "Officer Hollingsworth" on it and had a loaded gun, extra ammunition, handcuffs and a taser inside his vehicle.
Metro Corrections said Hollingsworth is an employee at the jail, but doesn't have any police powers. He's been suspended without pay.
