LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is responding to what MetroSafe supervisors are calling a "police-involved shooting" in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood.
According to MetroSafe, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Talisman Road, not far from Brockton Lane and Taylorsville Road.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Waiting to learn info from @LMPD about a shooting at Kings Hwy & Talisman Rd. A witness who was walking her dog says she saw several LMPD cars drive by and then dropped to the ground once gunfire broke out just yards away from her. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/SdX27ePQ4Q— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) March 25, 2020
