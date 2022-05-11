LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a Miami man was arrested in Louisville Wednesday morning with 20 counterfeit credit cards, as well as other equipment commonly used to steal diesel fuel.
Ricky Cobo Perez, 24, was arrested by a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, according to court documents.
Authorities said a deputy saw Perez driving a white pickup truck driving in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Bullitt County line. The deputy said the truck shared characteristics with other trucks previously used to steal large amounts of diesel fuel through the use of counterfeit credit cards.
According to court documents, the deputy saw Perez following an Amazon truck too closely, so the deputy stopped him.
With Perez's permission, the deputy then searched the truck. Authorities said the deputy found 20 credit cards that the deputy suspected had been re-encoded with stolen credit card numbers.
When confronted about the counterfeit cards, Perez allegedly told the deputy that they did not belong to him and that investigators should check for fingerprints.
The deputy also found other equipment commonly used to steal diesel fuel, according to the arrest report.
Perez was taken into custody and charged with 20 counts of False Making or Embossing of a Credit Card and Following Another Motor Vehicle too Closely.
He is not charged in connection with the theft of any diesel fuel.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
