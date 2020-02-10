LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a Michigan man in Seymour after they say they found 11 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
It happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Jackson County around 8 p.m. Sunday, ISP said in a news release Monday.
An ISP trooper had pulled over a Jeep being driven by Jesse Brescia, 29, from Lansing, Michigan, for multiple traffic violations when he smelled marijuana coming from the passenger compartment. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found several plastic bags filled with 11 pounds of marijuana, along with boxes containing 300 jars of marijuana extract, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Brescia was arrested on charges of dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he is currently being held until his arraignment in Jackson County Circuit Court.
