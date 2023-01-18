LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two kidnapping suspects from Minnesota were caught by police in Lexington, Kentucky.
According to a report by LEX18, police showed up to a home on Tangley Way at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
That's about 15 minutes south of the University of Kentucky campus. The department initially got a tip from the Savage Minnesota Police Department that two suspects wanted for kidnapping were inside the home.
After six hours of negotiations, police say Amanda Wamack and Zachariah Whitehead surrendered peacefully.
People living in the area were shocked to see this happen in their neighborhood.
"Oh there was a lot, a lot of cops and the street was blocked off from right here all the way down and plus at one point up," a neighbor said.
The kidnapping victim, a baby, was safely removed from the home and treated before being placed in protective custody.
