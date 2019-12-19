4 months later, fingerprints lead to arrest of southern Indiana burglary suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Hanover, Indiana, man has been arrested after fingerprints connected him to an August burglary in Madison, Indiana.
Todd Ash, 35, was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in a burglary that occurred in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Aug. 1 in Madison, Indiana, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Investigators said the victims came home to find their house ransacked and several items stolen.
Evidence from the scene included a possible fingerprint from the suspect, and the ISP Laboratory notified Detective Nathaniel Adams in November that it matched Ash.
ISP troopers also found meth and a syringe on Ash when he was arrested Wednesday as a passenger in a car. Ash faces charges of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, and possession of a syringe. He is being held in Jefferson County Jail, pending an appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
The investigation is ongoing, and ISP said additional charges against Ash are possible.
