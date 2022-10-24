LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 counterfeit IDs were seized last week in Louisville.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said in a news release Monday that 2,265 fake driver's licenses were found inside a package arriving Oct. 19 in Louisville.
"These counterfeit driver’s licenses can lead to disastrous consequences," Thomas Mahn, port director-Louisville, said in a news release. "Criminal organizations use these counterfeit IDs to avoid attracting attention to their illegal activities. Our CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations."
The Oct. 19 seizure came one week after officers seized another shipment of 1,094 fake IDs.
"The use of counterfeit IDs is often linked to terrorist cells, human trafficking, and other illicit and dangerous activities," LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations-Chicago Field Office, said in a news release. "Our officers are trained to identify many different kinds of fake or illegally modified documents, and they work 24/7 to stop them from coming into the country."
