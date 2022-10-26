LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen demonstrators accused of blocking the Second Street Bridge during the height of the protests over the Breonna Taylor case have accepted a plea agreement.
According to a news release from Jefferson County Attorney's office, each of the 26 defendants charged with obstructing a highway during the June 29, 2020 incident have agreed to complete 20 hours of community service. The agreement effectively waives a November trial date and expunges their records after the terms of the agreement are met.
"We have reviewed protest-related cases in a consistent and professional manner, working as we do every day to ensure that every member of the community is treated fairly before the law," said Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell, in a statement. "We believe this was a just offer in recognition of the actions of these individuals could have placed members of our community, including themselves, in danger."
According to the news release, the county attorney's office, over the past two years, has moved to dismiss most protest-related cases, but continued to prosecute cases involving allegations of violence of the threat of violence, destruction of property, or interference of streets or roadways.
In total, 44 people were originally arrested in relation to the June 29, 2020 incident, on charges of obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct according to the news release. The county attorney's office later moved to dismiss the disorderly conduct charges.
The county attorney's office says the cases were reassigned to Jefferson District Judge Anne Haynie's court, where they "picked up quickly."
"Verbal offers to resolve the case with proof of community service were open for months, and formal written offers with a deadline were extended following the Court's rulings in the past two months to join the remaining cases and set a trial date," the news release states.
According to initial reports by the Louisville Metro Police Department, 33 people were arrested and 19 cars were towed away before the bridge reopened around 2:30 p.m., more than three hours after it closed in the June 29, 2020 incident.
Louisville Metro Police responded with several officers and police vehicles. On the Kentucky side of the bridge, near the KFC Yum! Center, a small group of protesters formed and tried to join that group on the bridge, but officers wouldn't allow it. That led to a kind of face-off, with protesters shouting and yelling at the police.
A post on a Black Lives Matter Facebook page stated that it was a "nice day to shut down the bridge."
