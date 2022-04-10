LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some in the Douglas Hills neighborhood have had enough after more than a dozen bullet holes were found at the La Fontenay apartment complex off Shelbyville Road.
“One of the times the person used the mailboxes as cover so that they can nail down and fire off rifle slugs,” said Tom Davenport, who said shootings and other issues surround his apartment.
He's called the place home for almost four years and said the shell casings he showed WDRB came from a shooting in December and one last summer.
“A variety of weapons starting with 40 caliber Smith & Wesson’s and moved to 9 millimeters and one night was rather alarming — they were firing rifles,” he said.
A woman was shot in the apartment complex in January.
Davenport fears for his neighbors.
“It’s only a few troublemakers causing all the trouble,” said Davenport. “I’m always worried about the kids getting shot.”
Like the other shootings, Davenport said they all happen around the same time.
“If the police were sitting out there — they might have to sit out there for a couple of weeks — but they would catch the person," he said. "It seems to be mainly Sunday mornings.”
Davenport said his Sunday alarm clock was the sound of gunfire, and he hopes whoever is behind the gunfire gets put away before someone else gets hurt or worse.
"You know someone is sitting around shooting them all over the place," said Davenport.
LMPD says they responded to a report of gunfire overnight, but have not made any arrests.
The owners of the La Fontenay apartments did not immediately respond for comment.
