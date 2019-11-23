More than 200 fake IDs seized at Louisville Mail Facility, U.S. Customs and Border Control says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chicago Field Office seized more than 200 fake drivers licenses that were found in a package at the Louisville Mail Facility.
The office, which is responsible for CBP operations throughout most of the Midwest, posted a blurred photo of the counterfeit licenses on its Twitter account Thursday evening.
In Louisville, a shipment was inspected at the Louisville Mail Facility. The parcel contained 238 counterfeit driver licenses and 536 blank card stocks. The documents were turned over to CBP Fraudulent Document Analysis Unit (FDAU) for additional research. pic.twitter.com/bzI1ojUTGe— CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) November 21, 2019
The seized parcel also contained 536 blank card stocks, according to the tweet. The documents were turned over to the CBP's Fraudulent Document Analysis Unit for additional research.
