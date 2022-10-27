LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent crime in Louisville is trending downward this year, but LMPD still has work ahead according to its chief.
Louisville Metro Police is reporting a 17% decrease in violent crime compared to last year, along with 30% less non-fatal shootings.
"The department has done a fantastic job, they've been very focused on getting illegal guns and violent offenders off the street," said LMPD Chief Erika Shields. "The group was very demoralized when I came here, the reality is, what I picked up right away, is they have a huge amount of pride of what they do. They want the community to be proud of them."
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022 (YTD)
|% change from prior YTD
|Murder
|73
|89
|174
|184
|129
|-12%
|Rape
|137
|170
|131
|163
|132
|-4%
|Robbery
|1464
|1363
|1677
|1717
|885
|-16%
|Shootings
|321
|360
|664
|698
|332
|-30%
After a record-breaking 184 homicides last year, LMPD is reporting 129 murders so far this year.
LMPD's Criminal Interdiction Division investigates street gangs and armed career criminals. That division's work has led to 72 federal indictments thus far in 2022.
"That's making an impact on the folks that are driving some of the worst violence in the city, associated with gangs," Shields said. "It's also allowing our homicide detectives more breathing room, and that coupled with us outsourcing our DNA, we're able to get people arrested in a much more expeditious manner."
Homicide clearance rates of cases have improved 10 to 12 percent since last year, Shields said. She credits outsourcing DNA testing to why the department's clearance rate is up.
The turnaround time for DNA results has gone from an average of two years to now six weeks.
Shields said police are still seeing in crime among teenagers and young adults. She'd like for there to be more resources available for young offenders to help them break away from crime.
"We had some recent car jackings where we made arrests quickly, but they're really young kids," Shields said. "The problem I see, obviously you don't want to shuttle a 12-, 14-year-old into a jail, but the state has to step up its services around how we help these kids out. If you think putting them back in the same environment they came from is a good solution, then you're living in La La land."
In an effort to connect with the community, LMPD has created a youth council that involves people between the ages of 14 to 25 years old. But Shields also says police are seeing a "code of silence" when young offenders are talking with police.
With around 1,000 officers currently, LMPD is still understaffed by a few hundred employees.
While Shields says the pay increase has helped the department recruit and hire officers, she's focused on retaining current employees. It costs around $100,000 to recruit and train a new hire, which also takes a year of training.
"If you can invest in an existing employee, who is already doing the work for you, you want them to stay with you, we need to look at what we need to do so shore up our retention," Shields said.
A fully-staff department could lead to a strong police force, according to Shields.
"When we get to a space where we've hired more people and closed the vacancy rate some, that will also afford us to have individuals do other things, that will help," Shields said.
Shields called the two violent attacks in downtown Louisville in the past week "one-offs." One of the suspects is accused of assaulting a passerby on the street with a hammer, and the other is accused of creeping up behind two victims and cutting their throats.
She said the city is investing in outreach programs to address mental health and substance abuse issues to prevent incidents like those happening in the future.
"There's still the stigma that it's not safe to go there (downtown Louisville), I think that's very unfair and unfortunate," Shields said. "Downtown has more patrol officers now than it has since I've been here, we coordinate with private security."
Shields also said responsible gun ownership is essential to decreasing violent crime. She encourages gun owners to secure their guns in lock boxes or safe.
LMPD has seized more than 2,200 guns this year, according to a recent report.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.