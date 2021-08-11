LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a month after a toddler was taken to a southern Indiana emergency room with serious injuries, the child's mother is now behind bars.
Alaina Duncil, 31, is charged with neglect of a dependent. Her husband, 28-year-old Dalton Duncil — the child's stepfather — was arrested last month on preliminary charges of Battery to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent or child and possession of a hypodermic needle.
According to the Madison Police Department, the toddler, a 1-year-old, was taken to the emergency room at King's Daughter's Health on July 9 with "suspicious" and "substantial" injuries they determined were caused by abuse.
Police executed a search warrant at a home where the alleged abuse took place and determined Dalton Duncil was taking care of the child at the time and was responsible for the abuse.
The police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the child's mother, Alaina Duncil, had been taken into custody on Monday. Police said she knew that her husband was abusing the child and "failed to take any action to prevent it."
Police said Duncil's bond was set at $50,000 cash only. Dalton Duncil's bond was set at $100,000 cash only. The charges against both of them are alleged, police said.
At last check, both were still behind bars at the Jefferson County (Indiana) Detention Center.
