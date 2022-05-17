Alexis Powell was charged this month with first-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, criminal abuse of a child and wanton endangerment, according to the Owsley County Sheriff's Office. She's accused of intentionally forcing her three-year-old son to stand in hot or boiling water as punishment "until such time as the skin turned gray and began to peel from the minor child's feet," according to court records. (Source: The Owsley County Sheriff's Office / LEX 18)