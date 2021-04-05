LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chase in Nelson County on Monday led to a Fairfield, Ky. man facing time behind bars.
A sheriff for Nelson County Sheriff's Office said he tried pulling over Jarico Bentley on a motorcycle when he ran a stop light on Highway 245.
The sheriff chased Bentley all the way to a Bardstown house on Tyler Court — where he allegedly tried hiding behind a house — then ran into another house.
Bentley, 30, eventually walked out of the house and was arrested.
He is facing several charges, including fleeing or evading police, driving without a license and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
