MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a Bullitt County baby who died with fentanyl poisoning was arrested, charged with manslaughter, wanton endangerment and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
Christopher Vanmeter was arrested Wednesday after police found his daughter, 1-year-old Kamrynn Vanmeter, unresponsive at a home on Beechwood Lane in Mt. Washington on April 6. The baby was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Mt. Washington Police Department investigators recovered methamphetamine and fentanyl on the scene.
"Healthy 1-year-old baby girls don't just pass away," said Sgt. Evan Brown, a detective for the Mt. Washington Police Department.
It was determined in an autopsy that the cause of the baby's death was acute fentanyl intoxication.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Vanmeter. Hours later, he was arrested in Louisville.
"When it gets to the point where we're hurting other innocent people, it's very important that these people are prosecuted and held accountable for their crimes so it shows to other people we cannot let this continue," Brown said.
Vanmeter is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.