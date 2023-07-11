LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington man has been arrested after police say he threw a firework on top of a business on the Fourth of July, and the business caught fire.
Christopher Jenkins, 22, was arrested Sunday, July 9, by the Mt. Washington Police Department. He was charged with arson in the third degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Police said in a news release that on July 4, Jenkins "intentionally" threw a firework on top of the Mic-Zee's Car Wash at 714 North Bardstown Road, near Todd Drive, causing major damage. No injuries were reported.
Jenkins' next court appearance is set for July 18.
