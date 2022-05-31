LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Mt. Washington charged five teenagers over the holiday weekend, saying the group of minors was breaking into unlocked cars and stealing items such as guns and credit cards.
Detective Sgt. Jeremy Schmidt said the teenagers were driving through neighborhoods, checking car door handles in the area of Barbara Sue Lane.
"The driver would drive through the neighborhood with the lights out and the other four kids would walk down the sidewalk, go in the driveways and check door locks," Schmidt said. "And if they were locked, they'd keep going. If they were unlocked, they'd go through it and take what they wanted and proceed on to the next vehicle."
Police said the teenagers were four girls and one boy from Louisville, ranging in age from 13-16 years old. Schmidt said the teen behind the wheel did not have a license.
"It takes away that security and that sense of safeness from you, because, I guess, you're really not safe," said Samantha Davis, who owns a home in the area.
Davis' home security cameras on her garage captured video of what appears to be one of the teens walking up to her driveway, opening her husband's truck door and going through the vehicle.
"They stole a $1 bill and a losing lottery ticket," Davis said.
Over the weekend, Davis said she woke up to several alerts on her phone in the middle of the night capturing the movement in the driveway and quickly called police.
"So, I called the non-emergency line, and within less than five minutes, the cops were here," Davis said.
Police said there were four or five reports from the area of break-ins that night from people missing items out of their cars.
According to police, the car the kids were in had recently been stolen from St. Matthews. When police found it, they said the teens drove through yards to try and get away but didn't get far before crashing and being taken in by police for questioning.
"They did not seem remorseful whatsoever," Schmidt said. "My take on it, they were laughing, cutting up, they think it's just a game to them. It didn't seem like no big deal."
Schmidt said while all teens are now facing charges, four of them were taken to the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center, and one was released to her parents due to minor injuries from the crash.
Police are now reminding people to bring your valuables inside and lock your car, even if you think it's safe in the driveway. Davis said she usually locks her cars, but after forgetting this weekend, she's setting a daily alarm on her phone as a reminder.
Police said if you notice something is missing from your car, give them a call to report it.
