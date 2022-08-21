LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more.
On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
Police say they searched the car and found a loaded Glock 20 handgun under the driver's seat and marijuana packaged for resale, pills, jewelry and more than $18,000.
The driver was arrested, and police say the suspect is a convicted felon.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.