LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing his mother is now accused of trying to kill an inmate inside Metro Corrections.
According to an arrest report, police allege Kendrick Lamar Kenemore was seen on camera Thursday hitting and kicking a man with whom he shared a holding cell inside Metro Corrections. Kenemore then allegedly took off his shirt and used it to strangle his cellmate until he lost consciousness, the report says.
Corrections officers had to use force to get Kenemore to let go of the man, according to the arrest report.
Kenemore was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with the Dec. 16, 2020, murder of his mother, Tracy Kenemore, a traffic control officer with Louisville Metro Police. He is now facing charges of attempted murder and strangulation in addition to a charge of murder-domestic violence in connection to his mother's death.
Police found Tracy Kenemore, 55, dead inside a home in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road, near Kristin Way. According to Kenemore's arrest warrant stemming from the murder-domestic violence charge, Tracy Kenemore suffered from obvious blunt force trauma.
An LMPD spokesman said officers found Kenemore driving his mother's car. Kenemore was questioned and released.
Police said they were later able to tie Kenemore to the crime through evidence collected at the scene and from DNA found on his clothing, the arrest report says.
