LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect charged with killing a man after a fight in March at a Louisville bar says he didn't do it.
In court Tuesday morning, 48-year-old Carnell McQuarter pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Witnesses told investigators that McQuarter got into an argument with 36-year-old Jarvis Patterson at the Double Deuce Bar on West Broadway on Sunday, March 21. Police say McQuarter waited for Patterson to leave the bar then shot him to death in an alley near 26th and Elliott Streets.
LMPD says investigators identified McQuarter through surveillance video and his license plate. McQuarter will need $100,000 to get out of jail.
