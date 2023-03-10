JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- As Indiana State Police continue investigating a shooting of an armed man by a Jeffersonville Police officer, neighbors said it may have started as a domestic situation.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at the Eastlawn Apartments off East 8th Street, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls. Jeffersonville officers responded to a report of a man walking around outside with a gun.
As officers approached, the man fired a shot in the air "in front of the officers," then pointed the gun at the officers. That's when "at least one" Jeffersonville Police officer returned fire, striking the man. Police performed "life-saving efforts" before the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery. He was still listed as critical Friday morning, according to ISP.
Sandra Kee, who lives in a neighboring apartment, said Friday she saw the man with a gun outside near her dumpster. Kee said when she recognized the man, she knew he wasn't in a good state of mind. Neighbors think he may have had a fight with a girlfriend or was possibly upset about drugs.
Not long after a 911 call was placed, neighbors described hearing what sounded like fireworks outside their windows.
"When it was gunshots, that's when it really started scaring me," Kee said. "Because I wasn't sure exactly what was happening. I got back on my bed and was like 'Stay away from the window!'"
ISP is leading the investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.