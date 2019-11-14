Neighbor shares doorbell video of suspect in police chase that killed K-9 officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Indiana police K-9 officer died during a pursuit Wednesday, and two teenagers are behind bars.
The pursuit started when officers tried to stop a suspected drunk driver with a passenger early Wednesday morning on Interstate 69 in Fishers, Indiana. Police arrested the passenger, a 19-year-old, but the driver, who is also 19 years old, ran into a neighborhood just north of Indianapolis. Officer Jarred Koopman and a K-9 officer, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Harlej (HAR’-lee), pursued the driver on foot.
Rami Obaid, who lives in the neighborhood, soon received a notification from his Ring doorbell. It was the fleeing suspect.
"The guy was trying to get into the house," Obaid said. "He tried the door; it was locked. He tried one of the windows; one of the windows were open. He tried to jump in. He moved the curtain — that is when my wife saw him — and she screamed."
The suspect ran off into a nearby wooded area, and Koopman let Harlej run ahead after the teen. Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger told The Indianapolis Star that Koopman heard what he believed was a gunshot moments later.
Officers arrested the suspect, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by Harlej. The dog was found shot to death nearby. Police aren't saying if the suspect shot the dog but believe he had a gun.
A memorial has been set up for Harlej, who had been with Fishers Police Department since 2015.
