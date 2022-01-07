LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted for charges related to drug trafficking that led to the death of a person, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday.
On Thursday, Robert Girdley, 36, pleaded guilty in Nelson County Circuit Court to one count of reckless homicide, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree.
According to a news release, Girdley sold cocaine and heroin to a person who died from an overdose after using the purchased drugs in March 2020.
Girdley won't be eligible for parole until he has completed 50% of his sentence.
