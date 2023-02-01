LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction.
Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and checks used for the transaction were fraudulent. Further investigation revealed a Facebook Marketplace posting where stolen property was listed for sale.
Zachary McDonald, 32, of New Haven, Kentucky, is the prime suspect, who was also arrested in Bourbon County on the similar charges.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence associated with McDonald and found items used to counterfeit U.S. currency and documents with personal identification information. Throughout the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered and revealed fraud and theft attempts in other states.
