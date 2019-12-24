LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to lock their car doors, after they received 14 calls in one day about vehicle thefts.
The break-ins occurred in the Louisville Road area of Cox's Creek. Police are currently following up on leads, but are taking the opportunity to remind everyone to lock your doors and bring valuables with you.
If anyone has any information on the thefts, they are asked to call Nelson County Dispatch.
