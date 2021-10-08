LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bloomfield, Kentucky, man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say a man was shot to death in Nelson County.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 9 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lawrenceburg Road, in Bloomfield.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the home after someone reported trouble there. While on the way, deputies were told that a man had been shot at that location, and that someone was trying to give him CPR.
When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man in a front room at the home. The man was dead.
Calvin Woford, 36, lived in the home and was brought to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office for questioning.
According to court documents, Woford said he and the victim had gotten into an argument. The arrest report adds that, "The firearm was discharged and the victim was shot. Woford was holding the firearm at the time the gun went off."
Woford was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. He is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
