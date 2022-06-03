LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to hitting two public officials at the Floyd County Jail.
He was charged with two counts of Battery Resulting to Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Official, which is a level 5 felony.
According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old David Lackey was being medically evaluated at the jail on June 26, 2019. He hit a nurse in the head and then also hit Cpl. Kaitlyn Myers in the face while being detained.
"We have dedicated men and women that work in our jail who not only protect the community, but the other inmates," Prosecutor Chris Lane said in a news release. "We take acts of violence against our corrections staff seriously and will always work to hold individuals accountable."
Lackey was sentenced in April 13, 2022. He will serve the remainder of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections then be placed on probation for 708 days once released.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.