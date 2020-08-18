LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man outside a home in New Albany late Monday evening.
According to the New Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit, the victim -- 34-year-old Dale C. Baize from Louisville -- died from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. on Aug. 17. Police say it happened in the 800 block of W. 7th Street. That's where officers were sent on reports of a disturbance with shots fired.
Officers found Baize on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
According to a news release, investigators have determined that "a disturbance" led up to the shooting. On Tuesday police announced the arrest of a New Albany man -- 23-year-old Jacob B. Rogers -- in connection to the shooting. He faces a preliminary charge of murder.
"I am proud of the quick action of police investigators regarding this incident," said New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey in a news release. "Their diligence ensured a suspect was apprehended only a few hours after the incident occurred."
