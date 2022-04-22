LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a gas station in New Albany on Wednesday.
New Albany Police Department said the Circle K located at Grant Line Road was robbed by a male suspect.
Earlier this month, two people were shot and killed at the gas station near the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Grant Line Road.
Anyone with information can call New Albany Detective Travis Jones at (812) 948-5251 or New Albany Police Department's tip line at (812) 948-6273.
