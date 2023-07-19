LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lengthy string of gunshots was captured on surveillance video on a residential street in Butchertown just blocks away from the city's skate park that has had its hours curtailed this summer due to a string of violent incidents.
The video, taken from a home just east of the David Armstrong Extreme Park, has homeowners saying again that something needs to be done to address crime in the area.
"We're lucky that it wasn't worse than what it really was — than what it sounded like — because that was bad," said a Butchertown resident, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.
"Everybody is talking about it. Everybody is super concerned. Everybody is getting scared," another Butchertown resident said.
It all goes back to June 17. Around 12:30 a.m., about a dozen shots were fired by five people shooting down the street. A nearby camera shows the group running back and climbing the fence onto Vendome Copper & Brass Works' property. Video shows the group appearing to congregate seemingly to figure out what to do, then another camera angle shows them hopping another fence, but not before they pass off their rifles to one of their friends. One of the company's employee's trucks was damaged when a bullet went through the engine block causing thousands of dollars in damage.
The same night, two Louisville teens were arrested for concealing AR-15 style weapons at the park. Police said Cory Baxter and Tyler McRae, both of whom are 18, were caught concealing AR-style weapons in their waist-bands at the park.
"Nobody should have to wonder what's gonna happen in the middle of the night, if bullets are gonna fly into their homes or destroy their cars or if people are gonna vandalize their stuff," the Butchertown resident said Wednesday. "We live here. We matter, too."
Many of the residents of Franklin Street have lived in Butchertown for years but said they've seen a change over the past few, noting the overnight gunfire is increasing and only getting worse. They all said things have started near the skate park and then escalated to where people live.
"This last time, I woke up ... I looked at the clock, it was 12:33 a.m., and I thought, 'Is that fireworks? Why would there be fireworks right now?'" they said. "And then it kept going and kept going, and I was like 'That's not fireworks.' So I stayed in bed — waited for it to pass because I don't know what's happening — and then I look out my door to see if I could see anything, see if there was anything happening around me. I didn't see anything, but I know what I heard."
The park is located between Hancock Street and Franklin Street in Butchertown, not far from downtown Louisville. Operated by Metro Parks, the skate park is the only city-owned park open 24 hours a day. But the skate park's hours were changed earlier this month to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Owners of Vendome Copper & Brass Works have considered moving from their Franklin Street building but said they're hopeful closing the park during overnight hours will eventually help. But in the first week since the closing time was implemented, they hadn't seen a change.
