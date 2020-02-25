LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amended charges have been filed against a Louisville man in connection with a 2017 double murder.
WDRB previously reported that prosecutors dropped the case against 35-year-old Larry Sauer, who was arrested in December for the deaths of Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy. McCoy's body was found in an SUV in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts on Strawberry Lane in 2017, but authorities have not been able to locate Gamez's body.
Prosecutors had charged Sauer with murder and tampering with evidence, but dropped those charges on Feb. 21 because of a misread DNA analysis report on Gamez. Sauer is now charged with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence in that case.
Another man, Thomas Lanham, was also arrested in the case. Charges were dropped against him last month.
