LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Mexico man arrested in June for beating his girlfriend and mistreating two pets is facing new charges.
According to a Facebook post by the Las Cruces Police Department, Aaron Spaulding was arrested a couple of months ago.
But on Tuesday, officers upgraded his charges to animal cruelty after his cat tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police say Spaulding choked the cat and forced it to take the drugs.
A vet says the cat shows signs of neurological problems.
It has since been adopted into another home.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.