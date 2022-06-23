LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek.
The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette.
The department said investigators found Gravette in a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour last Friday, June 17, around 1 p.m.
Police said it appeared Gravette had been there for "several days."
An autopsy found no visible signs of trauma, but an official cause of death is pending as authorities wait for toxicology results. Police said investigators do not believe the incident "is criminal in nature."
