LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a Jefferson County Public Schools student accused of having a loaded gun in his car at school.

Alexander Collett, age 18, is charged with having a gun on school property.

In a letter to parents, the Ballard High School principal says a gun was found in Collett's car in the school parking lot.

Police say he came to school with two other students and they all had a strong smell of marijuana.

Authorities say that led investigators to search his car, where police say they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

