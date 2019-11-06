LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a Jefferson County Public Schools student accused of having a loaded gun in his car at school.
Alexander Collett, age 18, is charged with having a gun on school property.
In a letter to parents, the Ballard High School principal says a gun was found in Collett's car in the school parking lot.
Police say he came to school with two other students and they all had a strong smell of marijuana.
Authorities say that led investigators to search his car, where police say they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.
