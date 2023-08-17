LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a string of break-ins was in court again on Thursday, accused of burglarizing another local business.
Shively Police said Terry Sams broke into an Applebee's restaurant on Dixie Highway in late July.
He was arrested less than a week ago on charges including burglary and criminal mischief. He's accused of breaking into Gardner Used Cars on 7th Street Road and causing damage.
The Louisville Metro Police Department identified him as the man they were searching for, who was accused of burglarizing a McDonald's this summer on Preston Highway.
In court, Sams was accused of breaking into Montgomery Chevrolet on Preston Highway and causing around $50,000 in damages.
He'll be back in court next week.
