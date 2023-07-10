LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea was entered Monday morning on behalf of a man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger.
Jesse Brown, 25, appeared in Jefferson District Court on charges of murder, DUI and reckless driving.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the on-ramp from Preston Highway to Interstate 265. Police said Brown was speeding on the ramp, lost control of the car, hit a concrete wall, went airborne and then crashed into an embankment.
The passenger was thrown from the car and died at the hospital.
Court documents show Brown had a blood-alcohol level of 0.164.
Related Stories:
- 25-year-old man facing murder, DUI charges in single-vehicle Gene Snyder crash, Louisville police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.