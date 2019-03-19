LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday for a teen accused of taking a gun to Iroquois High School.
Ayub Hussein, age 19, is charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Security staff seized the gun and police arrested him Monday morning.
The arrest report says Hussein told officers he was worried some guys would jump him after school.
A judge says Hussein has no criminal history.
His bond was set at $15,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with any JCPS school.
