LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators in Spencer County are looking for someone who intentionally set an apartment building on fire.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said the fire occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday at a building on East Main Street in Taylorsville.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. No one was injured.
Taylorsville Police is investigating it as arson. The fire chiefs said the most recent arson is not connected to the string of arsons in Spencer County earlier in October.
