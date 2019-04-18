(FOX NEWS) -- An Ohio father is going to prison after he abandoned his 1-year-old son in the Oregon wilderness last year with a broken leg, cracked skull and methamphetamine in his system.
Authorities say the infant, 1-year-old Bradley Thomas, was found by officers in Oregon's Deschutes County in May 2018, after a massive police search involving helicopters, officers on horseback and drones.
At the time, police said the boy's father, Blouin, was living with the child's mother in an SUV in the area, and after she walked off, he put Bradley down alone -- and naked -- as he searched for her.
Medical responders later concluded the boy was suffering from a broken leg and fractured skull, and tests showed meth was present in his bloodstream, according to The Bulletin newspaper. The boy is now said to be living with his grandmother.
Under the agreement reached this week, Blouin pleaded guilty to 2 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, endangering the welfare of a minor and being a felon in possession of body armor, and was sentenced to about 2 and a half years in prison, The Bulletin reported.
In exchange, Blouin's attorney admitted prosecutors had sufficient evidence to prove the charges, and three other counts he had been facing were dropped.
The child, after being found about a mile from the vehicle Blouin was straying in, was wrapped in a sheriff's jacket to stay warm.
His mother did not face any charges.
