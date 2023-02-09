LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County police have arrested a man they say ran over a kid on a bike.
Thomas Phillips, 29, had been wanted by police since last January.
Police said witnesses told them that Phillips hit a kid on a bike on Highway 146 in Crestwood. He then took off, leaving the child hurt.
On Wednesday, police served a warrant at a home in Oldham County. While serving the warrant, police said, they saw Phillips with drugs.
He's now facing several drug-related charges in addition to charges from the crash.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.