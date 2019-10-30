LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —An Oldham County man faces charges after police said he accidentally shot his neighbor in the head.
Horia Dugala is charged with wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the alleged incident, which Oldham County Police said occurred Monday night.
Dugala was shooting at targets in his yard, and police said a bullet, or a piece of a bullet, went into his neighbor's yard and hit a 22-year-old woman, who was sitting outside. There were three other people outside with the woman, including a 3-year-old, according to police.
The woman who was shot was sent to University Hospital and later released. Police said she is lucky to be alive.
"It was a very superficial wound," said Maj. Neil Johnson, with the Oldham County Police Department. "However, it could've been a lot worse than it was."
