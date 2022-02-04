LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood, Kentucky, man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a case involving a homemade pipe bomb.
Cameron Kinser, 33, plead guilty to a felony charge of possession, transporting, receiving, placing or detonating a destructive device in Jefferson County, Indiana, Circuit Court. A homemade pipe bomb was found in a Madison, Indiana home in January 2021.
"This is a case that involved very dangerous activity and could easily have resulted in far more serious injuries or death," Jefferson County Prosecutor David R. Sutter said in a Facebook post.
Sutter said an explosive detonated inside an apartment and seriously injured an occupant of the residence Jan. 27, 2021. The victim told police she found the bomb under her daughter's bed and was trying to remove it from her home when she fell, causing the bomb to explode in her face.
