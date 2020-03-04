LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two Kentucky women accused of abusing dozens of horses didn't show up for court Wednesday.
Jennifer Bayne-Donnell pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges in court, but Melanie Logue was a no-show.
Thirty-four horses were found malnourished in barns the two women lease in February in Danville, Kentucky. Two horses were found dead, while several others had to be euthanized.
One of the people nursing the horses back to health said he personally knows Logue, and said she never told him she was having trouble caring for the horses.
"If they would've been forthright and given us some indication that they were having problems, we probably would've taken the same kind of approach to help them out," Mike Cassedy said.
Both Bayne-Donnell and Logue could face more felony charges, depending on the outcome of the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.