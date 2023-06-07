LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in connection with sexually exploiting minors is now facing additional charges.
Earlier this year, federal agents arrested four Louisville men: Justin Aubrey, Steven Earnest, Kevin O'Donnell and Alexander Young.
Aubrey and Earnest were charged with attempted sex trafficking of children. O'Donnell and Young were charged with attempted online enticement.
A federal grand jury has returned an additional indictment against Young for online enticement, transfer of obscene material to a minor and production of child pornography.
The Department of Justice said Young met a girl under the age of 16 in December.
The U.S. DOJ said he communicated with her and enticed her to engage in sexual activity.
It said he also sent her sexually explicit photos of himself.
This was all part of Operation Angel, where several police agencies worked undercover together to catch people trying to sexually exploit minors.
All four of these men are in federal custody until they go before a judge. It's not clear when that will be.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.