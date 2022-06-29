LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a man for sexually abusing two minors in Louisville.
The jury said Daniel Staton, 35, should serve three years in prison for the crimes.
The abuse happened between 2012 and 2015 when the victims were under the age of 16 and 18.
Prosecutors said Staton was their paintball coach. Staton would fondle the victims as they slept and they would wake up with his hands in their pants and underwear.
Staton will be officially sentenced later this summer but must register as a sex offender, complete a treatment program and will be supervised for five years after he's released from prison.
