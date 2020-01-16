LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said an ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of two people in Elizabethtown who are accused of taking $47,000 from a Vine Grove home.
Police arrested James Reed, 28, and Trista Crooks, 35, on Thursday on charges of burglary and unlawful taking.
Police said that in December, they received a report of a break-in and theft at a home.
Officers got a search warrant Thursday and said they found the cash, evidence of the break-in and evidence of a previously unreported burglary.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Reed and Crooks were being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.