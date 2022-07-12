LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they arrested a man and woman in southern Indiana after three kids were found riding in the back of a box truck.
It happened Friday night on Interstate 65.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Fabiana Perez-Ramirez and 36-year-old Sebastian Domingo on neglect charges.
Someone called police to say they saw a child's arm sticking out of the back of a box truck. Deputies pulled the truck over and found the kid — ages 9, 13 and 16 — lying on a mattress in the back with no air conditioning.
The kids were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The pair told deputies they were heading from Seymour, Indiana, to Tennessee.
