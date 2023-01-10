LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Pleasure Ridge Park over the weekend has died, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive, just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, after someone reported a crash there.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway. According to Ellis, police believe the man was hit by an unidentified vehicle that drove away.
The man was transported to the hospital by EMS. At the time, his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police, but Ellis says the man died from his injuries Tuesday morning.
The man has not been identified.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be sent anonymously through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
